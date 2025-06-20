Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by an absolute peach delivery by England captain Ben Stokes during the opening day of the first Test of the five-match series in Leeds on June 20. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 53rd over. Ben Stokes bowled a length delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal. The ball nipped away to beat the outside edge and crashed on the top of the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after playing a fantastic knock of 101 off 159 deliveries, including 17 boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Visiting Player To Hit Test Centuries on Debut in Australia & England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

A Sensational Delivery from Ben Stokes to Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ben Stokes sends the stumps FLYING! ✈️ The captain cleans up Jaiswal with a ripper 🔥 🇮🇳 2️⃣2️⃣1️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/u4u59O3177 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)