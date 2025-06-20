Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first visiting player to slam Test centuries on his debut innings in England and Australia. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the opening day of the first Test match between India and England in Leeds on June 20. Jaiswal also became the fifth Indian batter to slam a century in his maiden Test innings on English soil. In the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fine knock of 101 off 159 balls with the help of 16 fours and one maximum. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Indian Player to Hit Test Century in His Maiden Innings in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Historic Feat by Yashasvi Jaiswal!

Yashasvi Jaiswal 161 vs Australia (Perth 2024) 100* vs England (Leeds 2025) First visiting player ever to score a hundred in his first Test both in Australia and England! #INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)