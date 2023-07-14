Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a marathon 385-ball stay at the crease, which yielded 171 runs had to depart after edging a delivery from Alzarri Joseph behind to the wicketkeeper. The youngster, who was undefeated on 143 overnight, did not take much time to complete 150 on Day 3 and started to play some aggressive shots when he ended up edging the ball back to keeper Joshua Da Silva. The hopes of a double hundred on debut could not be fulfilled, but young Yashasvi can be mighty proud of his effort, which saw him become attain the highest score by an Indian on Test debut away from home. 'This is Just the Start' Says Yashasvi Jaiswal After His Century on Debut vs West Indies in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Wicket Here

