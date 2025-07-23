Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat broke after he faced a fiery delivery from Chris Woakes during the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Old Trafford on July 23. This incident happened in the ninth over of the first innings of the IND vs ENG 4th Test when the fifth ball, a fiery delivery by Chris Woakes, came back in sharply and hit the splice of the bat while he was looking to play a defensive shot. The handle instantly snapped and broke and Yashasvi Jaiswal later had his bat replaced with Karun Nair coming out on the field with a set of willows. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struck a century in the IND vs ENG Leeds Test, will look to bounce back to form after a poor show at Lord's, a game which India lost by a mere margin of 22 runs. KL Rahul Becomes Fifth Indian to Hit 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Bat Breaks After Facing Chris Woakes' Fiery Delivery

𝙔𝘼𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙎𝙑𝙄'𝙎 𝘽𝘼𝙏: "𝙄 𝙒𝘼𝙎 𝙉𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎" 🏏 A nasty delivery climbs up on #YashasviJaiswal, and bang — the handle gives way under pressure!#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/0VxBWU8ocO pic.twitter.com/qeeWecFUny — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025

