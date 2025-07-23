KL Rahul became the fifth Indian cricketer to slam 1000 or more Test runs in England. The right-handed batter achieved this elusive milestone during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Rahul joined the elite list including Sachin Tendulkar (1575), Rahul Dravid (1376), Sunil Gavaskar (1152), and Virat Kohli (1096). In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Rahul slammed a brilliant century at Lord's. KL Rahul Becomes Second Indian Batsman To Score Multiple Centuries at Lord’s Cricket Ground, Achieves Feat With Hundred in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

KL Rahul Becomes Fifth India With 1000 Test Runs in England

Most Test runs by Indians in England 1,575 - Sachin Tendulkar (30 Inns) 1,376 - Rahul Dravid (23 Inns) 1,152 - Sunil Gavaskar (28 Inns) 1,096 - Virat Kohli (33 Inns) 1,000* - 𝙆𝙇 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 (25 Inns) 981 - Rishabh Pant (23 Inns) 969 - Ravindra Jadeja (29 Inns) pic.twitter.com/Pwol8VJIL8 — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 23, 2025

