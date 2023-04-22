Arjun Tendulkar is going from strength to strength and developing into a fine bowler! The young left-arm pacer, who made his IPL debut just two matches ago, nailed a perfect yorker to trap Prabhsimran Singh right in front of the stumps. Singh was unable to negotiate the toe-crusher as the ball hit him on his back boot. Replays showed that the ball would have rattled the middle stump. This was also Arjun Tendulkar's second IPL wicket.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar's Pinpoint Yorker to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)