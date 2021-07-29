Sri Lanka defeated much-changed India in the 2nd T20I game at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 28, 2021 (Wednesday) by four wickets to pull themselves back on level terms in the three-match T20I series.

- 2️⃣0️⃣ players in squad - 9️⃣ in isolation - Playing with the only possible 1️⃣1️⃣ left with 4 batters, 1 keeper and 6 bowlers (Bhuvi at no6) India deserves appreciation I honestly wouldn't have trolled the opposition in such misery even if it was Pakistan or Srilanka#Cricket — Babarcasm🇮🇳 (@LoyalDanelFan) July 28, 2021

Mumbai Indians

Our bowlers’ effort stretched the game to the last over but Sri Lanka sealed the game to level the series 1️⃣-1️⃣ A commendable effort defending a low total considering the playing XI had 4 debutants. 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #SLvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/JuhbB8Nsmy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 28, 2021

RCB

India fought hard till the end but Sri Lanka make it 1️⃣-1️⃣ in the series and it sets up for an exciting decider tomorrow evening. 👊🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Xg1LzJjLpS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 28, 2021

Well Played

