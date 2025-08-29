Barbados Royals trolled Mohammad Rizwan using the popular Bollywood song 'Haal kaisa hai janaab ka' from the 1958 movie 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' after his bowled dismissal in the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) on August 22. The Pakistan National Cricket Team ODI captain had a poor outing with the bat in hand in the match, scoring just three runs off five balls before being bowled by Jomel Warrican. Barbados Royals prepared a hilarious edit for Mohammad Rizwan's edit using the iconic Kishore Kumar song wherein they put the line 'Yunhi Fisal Gaye Haa Haa Haa' just when he missed an attempted sweep shot and ended up being bowled, while also losing his balance a bit. The video of this has gone viral. Mohammed Amir Performs Viral ‘Aura Farming’ Celebration Of Indonesian Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika After Dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall During SLK vs TKR CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Barbados Royals Use Popular Bollywood Song to Troll Mohammad Rizwan

🎶 haa haa haa 🤭 pic.twitter.com/UMq1bFBswu — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) August 27, 2025

