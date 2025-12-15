Mohammad Rizwan made his Big Bash League debut in the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 match on December 15. Rizwan is one of the marquee signings of the season during the BBL 2025-26 by the Renegades. While fans in Australia and Pakistan hoped for a solid debut, Rizwan failed to deliver on his first day with the bat. He scored 4 runs in 10 balls and got holed out in the deep while trying to sweep Patrick Dooley. Babar Azam BBL Debut: Fans React After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed Cheaply During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Video

Paddy Dooley gets the wicket of Muhammad Rizwan! Having played one match previously for the Heat in BBL|11, it's a first wicket in teal for Dools in his comeback game 🩵 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/6C0YaX2VTc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)