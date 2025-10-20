Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed the new ODI captain of Pakistan national cricket team. Shaheen has previously captained the Pakistan team in T20Is, but he was removed soon. This time he has been given the leadership duties once again and he will takeover reigns from former captain Mohammad Rizwan. Under Rizwan, Pakistan didn't perform well in the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and with new coach Mike Hesson at the helm, PCB has decided to take a step to new directions. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Tony De Zorzi’s Diving One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Pakistan Star During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Shaheen Afridi Appointed Pakistan National Cricket Team's New ODI Captain

Shaheen Afridi has officially been named as Mohammad Rizwan's replacement as Pakistan's ODI Captain. — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 20, 2025

