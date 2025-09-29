Yuvraj Singh attended the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The former India National Cricket Team all-rounder was spotted in the stands in the first innings when Pakistan were batting in the 11th over as he showed support for the Men in Blue while keeping a close eye on the proceedings in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. Yuvraj Singh has closely mentored Abhishek Sharma, who is currently the no 1-ranked T20I batter and had a great time with the bat in hand in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Meanwhile, India defeated Pakistan in an absolute thriller to win the Asia Cup 2025 title, clinching the continental crown for a record-extending ninth time. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

Yuvraj Singh Attends IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

