Yuvraj Singh was involved in a heated exchange with Tino Best in the India Masters vs West Indies Masters final in IML (International Masters League) T20 2025 in Raipur on March 16. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two cricket stars had a heated argument in the second innings with West Indies Masters captain Brian Lara intervening and separating the two. Ambati Rayudu hit a stellar 74 off 50 deliveries as India Masters beat West Indies Masters comfortably by six wickets to win IML T20 2025. Sachin Tendulkar-Led India Masters Crowned IML T20 2025 Champions, Beat West Indies Masters by Six Wickets in Final.

Yuvraj Singh, Tino Best Engage in Heated Argument

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)