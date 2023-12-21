Indian captain and star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated her birthday on December 21, 2023. An ardent supporter of the Indian cricket team as well as Mumbai Indians. Ritika has shown as much support for Rohit's teammates as well. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also a good friend of Ritika, shared an Instagram story calling Ritika as 'Bhabhi'. Happy Birthday Ritika Sajdeh: Mumbai Indians Wish Rohit Sharma's Wife As She Turns 36.

Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes 'Bhabhi' Ritika Sajdeh

Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram Story (Photo Credits: yuzi_chahal23/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)