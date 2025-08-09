Zakary Foulkes, the 23-year-old New Zealand national cricket team allrounder, has etched his name in the books of history by becoming the highest-ever wicket-taker on Test Debut for the Black Caps. In the first innings of the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025, which was his debut game for the Kiwis, he scalped four wickets, attaining figures of 4/38. In the second innings, his figures got even better, at 5/37, taking an impressive fifer. With a total of nine wickets in his debut Test match, Zakary Foulkes achieved the feat of becoming the player with the most wickets for New Zealand on debut in the longest format. New Zealand Beat Zimbabwe by an Innings and 359 Runs in ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025; Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes Help Black Caps Whitewash Hosts 2–0, Register Their Biggest Test Win.

Zakary Foulkes Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker on Test Debut for NZ

Magnificent Spell on Debut. Take a Bow Zakary Foulkes. 4/38 in First innings. 5/25 in Second innings. Best Match figures on Test Debut for New Zealand.@BLACKCAPS #ZIMvNZ @CanterburyCrick — JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) August 9, 2025

