The New Zealand national cricket team registered their biggest victory in Test cricket after thrashing the Zimbabwe national cricket team by an innings and 359 runs in the second Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Saturday, August 9. With this victory, the Black Caps whitewash the hosts in the two-match Test series. This is the biggest loss for Zimbabwe in the longest format of the game. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 125 runs in their first innings. Brendan Taylor top-scored with 44 runs. For NZ, Matt Henry claimed five wickets, and Zakary Foulkes took four scalps. In response, the visitors declared their first innings total at 601-3 after Devon Conway (153), Henry Nicholls (150*) and Rachin Ravindra (165*) played superb knocks. The Black Caps took a 476-run lead. The hosts were blown away in the second innings after they were bundled out for just 117 runs. Zakary Foulkes bagged a five-wicket haul as New Zealand registered a dominating victory. Devon Conway Slams Fifth Test Hundred For New Zealand National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

New Zealand whitewash Zimbabwe in Two-Match Test Series

