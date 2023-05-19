Pakistan A is currently touring Zimbabwe as they play a 6-match ODI series against Zimbabwe A. Some notable names of the PSL are part of the squad of Pakistan including some players who have already played for Pakistan like Shahnawaz Dahani and Saim Ayub. The 2nd unofficial ODI between Pakistan Shaheens and Zimbabwe A, which is currently ongoing, has started from 12:45 PM. The match is getting hosted by the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match is not available in India but fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens 2nd Unofficial ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Two balls, two wickets! Dahani breathing fire early in the ZIM A vs PAK A 2nd one-day.#ZIMAvPAKA pic.twitter.com/V09EVvmqFV — FanCode (@FanCode) May 19, 2023

