Ireland lost the opening game of the tour but came roaring back in the following fixtures to seal the T20I series against the Chevrons. The visitors will be eager to replicate the performance in the upcoming one-day international (ODI) series also. The first game of the three-match series will be held at the Harare Sports Club on December 13. Interestingly, this will be the first captaincy assignment for Paul Stirling as Ireland’s full-time ODI skipper. The game commences at 12:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly there won’t be a live telecast available for the game, but fans can enjoy live streaming of the ZIM vs IRE ODI match on the Fancode app and website. Zimbabwe Set To Take On Sri Lanka in Two White-Ball Series on January 6

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Live on FanCode

After some thrilling T20Is, get ready to witness a battle of equals in 50-50! Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODIs, LIVE only on FanCode! . .#ZIMvIRE pic.twitter.com/0lzMAgT7Es — FanCode (@FanCode) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)