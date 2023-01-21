Zimbabwe and Ireland meet in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI 2023 will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe won the first ODI and now will be looking to seal the series. Meanwhile, ZIM vs IRE live telecast won't be available in India. However, fans can watch ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI 2023 live streaming online on FanCode in India. ICC TV will provide live streaming outside India.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming

Good morning 🙌 We go again today in the second ODI in Harare 👊 You can follow the match live on https://t.co/9yYVcF0Oml across Ireland. Toss and team news coming up...#ZIMvIRE | #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/PgGONnUVne — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) January 21, 2023

