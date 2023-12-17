England needed 21 runs in the final over of the innings to stay alive in the five-match T20I series against West Indies as the latter were on their way to win the 3rd T20I in a row. Chasing a huge total of 223, Phil Salt powered England to a position where they can push for a finish and with Andre Russell bowling the final over, Harry Brook could do exactly that. He hit Russell for three sixes and a boundary and finished the game by scoring 24 runs in the final over and helping England win a game with a fantastic cameo. Fans loved it and the video of the final over went viral on social media. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players’ Auction.

Harry Brook Hits 24 Runs in Andre Russell's Last Over

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀! 🏏 Just watch this final over... Harry Brook take a bow! 👏#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/raErDRlvTZ — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)