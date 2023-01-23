Zimbabwe and Ireland are set to go up against each other in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Monday, January 23. The series is currently tied 1-1 and both teams will hope to have a dominant performance and win the series. The match is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club and will start at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match is unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. However, fans can watch live streaming of the match on FanCode. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: Sangeet Ceremony Begins at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Farmhouse (Watch Video)

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming:

Get ready to fasten your seatbelts - c'mon the Men in Green! 👊 Watch us tomorrow ➡️ https://t.co/9yYVcF0Oml#ZIMvIRE | #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/aTRndGCKwo — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) January 22, 2023

