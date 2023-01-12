Ireland takes on Zimbabwe in an away tour. The bilateral commitment begins with three-match T20Is series followed by as many ODIs. The ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I takes place Harare Sports Club in Harare and has a start time of 04:30 pm IST. Sadly, ZIM vs IRE live telecast will not be available in India. Fans can however watch the ZIM vs IRE live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content.

ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming Online

Catch all the action from the #ZIMvIRE T20I series live on the platforms below 👇#ZIMvIRE | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/aQhp1ZHdRe — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 11, 2023

