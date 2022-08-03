Indian Women's Hockey team has qualified for the semi-final after defeating Canada 3-2 in Pool A match at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Women's Hockey semi-final matches will now take place on August 05.

India Women's Hockey Team Beats Canada, Progresses To Semi-finals#CWG2022India #CWG22 — Aparna deb (@Aparna1494) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)