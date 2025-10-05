On October 4, 2025, Air India flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced the deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during the final approach. Despite the emergency, the aircraft landed safely, and officials confirmed that all hydraulic and electrical systems were later inspected and found to be in normal condition. In an official statement, Air India said, “On 4 October 2025, Air India flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during final approach.” The airline added, “The aircraft has been grounded for checks, leading to the cancellation of AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi, with alternative arrangements being made.” Passengers were assured of safety and support. Air India Receives DGCA Notices Over Alleged Breach of Safety Standards Related to Crew Fatigue Management and Training.

Air India Flight AI117 Lands Safely After RAT Deployment

Air India spokesperson says, "The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft… — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)