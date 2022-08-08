India finished their Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with a haul of 61 medals. The country's athletes bagged 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals across non-stop action in 10 days of the competition. With this, India finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal table.

See India's CWG 2022 Medal Tally Here:

