Dharambir Nain and Preeti Pal lead the Indian contingent out at the opening ceremony of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi 2025 on Thursday, September 25. The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 opening ceremony took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and it was attended by a sea of fans. And they broke out into loud applause as the Indian contingent made its way into the opening ceremony. Dharambir Nain, who won the gold medal in the men's club throw F51 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024, held the Indian flag with Preeti Pal following him. Preeti Pal had become India's first Paralympic track medallist, winning two bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India have sent a 73-member contingent to the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, which starts from September 27. India Unveils Striking Medals for World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.

