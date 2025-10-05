India ended their World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 campaign with a historic 22 medals. The last of them came on Sunday, October 04 when Navdeep Singh won a silver medal in the men’s Javelin Throw F41 final. He achieved a season's best throw of 45.46M and it was enough for him to secure the second place. After the throw, Navdeep ran at the stands while punching the air and celebrating aggressively. Fans loved to see his aggressive avatar yet again after the Paralympics and made the video viral on social media. Navdeep Singh Wins Silver Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Final at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, India Finishes With Historic 22 Medals.

Navdeep Singh Celebrates Aggressively After Winning Silver Medal

The Trademark Navdeep Celebration Referee calming him down at the end😂 https://t.co/8mSroPjq10 pic.twitter.com/N3jH6ctLt1 — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) October 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)