Indian javelin star Navdeep Singh added another medal to his tally, as he clinched the silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 final at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday, October 5. He bagged second place on the podium with a fantastic throw of 45.46 m. On the other hand, India recorded their best-ever campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships. The Indian contingent finished with 22 medals – six gold, nine silver and seven bronze. Simran Sharma’s Bronze Medal Upgraded to Silver in Women’s 200 M T12 Event After Original Winner Perez Lopez's Disqualification at World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

Navdeep Singh Wins Silver Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Event

🔥🔥 ORIGINAL GANGSTAAAAA 🥽 NAVDEEP ENDS INDIA’S 🇮🇳 CAMPAIGN IN STYLE! 🥈🔥🔥 Reigning Paralympics Champ Navdeep clinches SILVER🥈 with a Season Best throw of 45.46m 💪 in Javelin F41 at the Para Athletics World Ch'ships 💫 India ends with 22 medals! pic.twitter.com/Cg0NeG0KZn — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 5, 2025

India Ends Campaign With 22 Medals!

India end campaign with HISTORIC 22 MEDALS 💥https://t.co/mfC5sUTdLb — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 5, 2025

