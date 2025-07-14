Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114

In a tragic incident, oldest marathon runner and legend Fauja Singh passed away at the age of 114. The death was very unfortunate as he was struck by an unidentified vehicle in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. A torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics, Fauja Singh retired at the age of 101, after completing his last long distance competitive race in Hong Kong, where he finished a 10km run in 1 hour 32 minutes and 28 seconds. Fauja Singh Special: Interesting Facts About the World’s Oldest Marathon Runner.

Fauja Singh Dies

My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja . pic.twitter.com/LMFh7TNE8B — Khushwant Singh (@Singhkhushwant) July 14, 2025

