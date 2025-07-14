Advertisement

Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114

British Sikh, retired marathon runner of Punjabi Indian descent and a multiple world-record holder in running events, Fauja Singh, died aged 114 in an unfortunate accident.

Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114
Fauja Singh
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 14, 2025 10:12 PM IST
  • A-
  • A+

In a tragic incident, oldest marathon runner and legend Fauja Singh passed away at the age of 114. The death was very unfortunate as he was struck by an unidentified vehicle in his village, Bias, while crossing the road.  A torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics, Fauja Singh retired at the age of 101, after completing his last long distance competitive race in Hong Kong, where he finished a 10km run in 1 hour 32 minutes and 28 seconds. Fauja Singh Special: Interesting Facts About the World’s Oldest Marathon Runner.

Fauja Singh Dies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)

Tags:
Fauja Singh Latest Sports News Marathon Man Fauja Singh
You might also like
Divyanshi Bhowmick Creates History, Wins U15 Asian Cadet Table Tennis Championship; Indian Youngster Defeats China's Zhu Qihui in Final to Clinch Title
Sports

Divyanshi Bhowmick Creates History, Wins U15 Asian Cadet Table Tennis Championship; Indian Youngster Defeats China's Zhu Qihui in Final to Clinch Title
'Formula 1 is the Most Boring Sport' Magnus Carlsen Takes Cheeky Jibe At Formula 1, Points Out Personalities As Reason of Engagement (Watch Video)
Sports

'Formula 1 is the Most Boring Sport' Magnus Carlsen Takes Cheeky Jibe At Formula 1, Points Out Personalities As Reason of Engagement (Watch Video)
Tags:
Fauja Singh Latest Sports News Marathon Man Fauja Singh
You might also like
Divyanshi Bhowmick Creates History, Wins U15 Asian Cadet Table Tennis Championship; Indian Youngster Defeats China's Zhu Qihui in Final to Clinch Title
Sports

Divyanshi Bhowmick Creates History, Wins U15 Asian Cadet Table Tennis Championship; Indian Youngster Defeats China's Zhu Qihui in Final to Clinch Title
'Formula 1 is the Most Boring Sport' Magnus Carlsen Takes Cheeky Jibe At Formula 1, Points Out Personalities As Reason of Engagement (Watch Video)
Sports

'Formula 1 is the Most Boring Sport' Magnus Carlsen Takes Cheeky Jibe At Formula 1, Points Out Personalities As Reason of Engagement (Watch Video)
India's Vispy Kharadi Breaks Guiness Book of World Record For Holding Hercules Pillers, Registers Timing Of 2:10:75 Minutes to Set New Record (Watch Video)
Sports

India's Vispy Kharadi Breaks Guiness Book of World Record For Holding Hercules Pillers, Registers Timing Of 2:10:75 Minutes to Set New Record (Watch Video)
YouTuber Rahim Pardesi Defeats Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan in Intense Boxing Encounter, Social Media Star Secures Comprehensive 4-1 Victory
Sports

YouTuber Rahim Pardesi Defeats Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan in Intense Boxing Encounter, Social Media Star Secures Comprehensive 4-1 Victory
Sports

India's Vispy Kharadi Breaks Guiness Book of World Record For Holding Hercules Pillers, Registers Timing Of 2:10:75 Minutes to Set New Record (Watch Video)
YouTuber Rahim Pardesi Defeats Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan in Intense Boxing Encounter, Social Media Star Secures Comprehensive 4-1 Victory
Sports

YouTuber Rahim Pardesi Defeats Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan in Intense Boxing Encounter, Social Media Star Secures Comprehensive 4-1 Victory

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
subhanshu shukla
5000+K+ searches
rakesh sharma
500+K+ searches
sunita williams
500+K+ searches
south korea vs japan
2000+K+ searches
hpbose
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
subhanshu shukla
5000+K+ searches
rakesh sharma
500+K+ searches
sunita williams
500+K+ searches
south korea vs japan
2000+K+ searches
hpbose
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results