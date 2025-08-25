India continue to perform well in the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships as Neeru Dhanda secured a gold medal in women's trap event. Two Indian shooters found themselves in the top three positions in the event. While Neeru shot a 43/50 to win her seventh gold medal, Aashima Ahlawat scalped bronze medal by shooting a 29/50. The Asian Shooting Championships 2025, which is the 16th edition of the competition, is currently ongoing at the Shymkent Shooting Plaza, Shymkent, Kazakhstan. It commenced from August 16. Asian Shooting Championships 2025: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth Spot, India Junior Women’s Team Sweep 25M Pistol Event.

Neeru Dhanda Wins Gold Medal in Women's Trap Event

NEERU IS THE ASIAN CHAMPION IN THE WOMEN'S TRAP AT THE ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS India registered a 1-3 podium finish in the women's trap Neeru shot 43 to win 7th🥇, while Aashima won 🥉with a score of 29 The Indian trio of Neeru, Aashima and Preeti won team gold pic.twitter.com/qkGdYaK6UP — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 25, 2025

