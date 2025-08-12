Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis continues his dominance in the pole vault events across the world. He has broken his world records for 12 times and now he achieves the 13th when he achieves the jump height of 6.29 M during the Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix 2025 at Budapest. Duplantis achieved the distance in his sixth attempt of the day. He is also currently the defending Olympic champion. Gulveer Singh Breaks His Own National Record! Asian Champion Clocks Stunning Timing in 3000M to Finish Fifth In Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix 2025 (Watch Video).

Armand Duplantis Breaks His Own World Record Once Again

