Olivier Giroud, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tomasso Pobega scored as AC Milan notched up their first win of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season with a 3-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, September 14. Mislav Orsic did score one for Zagreb but he did not find much support his teammates when it came to the scoring sheet. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb:

