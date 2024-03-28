After the postponement of the match day two game, Aizawl and Churchill Brothers will play each other on March 28 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Both sides have struggled this season and stand 11th and ninth in the points table respectively. Aizawl FC has 21 points while the Goan team has 24 points after 20 matches. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 08:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Secures Crucial Three Points Against Bengaluru FC With Comeback Win.

