Inter Miami started their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a goalless draw against Al-Ahly FC at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday, June 14. Ah-Ahly applied pressure right from the start, with Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari forced into a save in the eighth minute. Al-Ahly then thought that they had taken the lead, but Wessam Abou's celebration was cut short with the referee raising the offside flag. Right before the break, Oscar Ustari was called into action once again, as this time, he saved a penalty from Trezeguet. The first half ended without a goal and Lionel Messi came close to netting the opener in the 64th minute through a free-kick. Lionel Messi once again as his shot was saved by Al-Ahly goalkeeper El Shenawi in the dying stages of the game. On Which Channel FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?

Inter Miami vs Al-Ahly Result

It ends all square in the #FIFACWC opener 🤝 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 15, 2025

