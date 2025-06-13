In a matter of 48-odd hours, one of the biggest football tournaments, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, will kick off in the United States of America. The revamped continental global club football tournament will run between June 15 and July 13 and will see 32 teams battle it out on the pitch to win the coveted Club World Cup 2025 trophy. England's Manchester City are the defending champions, which will see the club try to hold on to their title in a World Cup format, with the tournament moving away from the knockouts. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

Amongst the participating teams, 12 clubs will represent UEFA, six from CONMEBOL, four each from AFC, CAF, and CONCACAF, and one each from OCF and the host nation USA. The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four each. As many as 12 venues across 11 cities will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Details

Tournament FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Date June 15 to July 13 Timings 5:30 AM, 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 7:30 AM, and 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Host Nation USA Live Streaming and Telecast Details DAZN, No Telecast in India

Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches Live Telecast in India?

There is no word on the official broadcaster yet for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. For live streaming viewing options of the Club World Cup 2025 series, scroll down below for all the information. ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025: Harry Brook Celebrates England’s Second Series Win in 11 Days With T20 Victory Over West Indies.

Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches Live Streaming in India?

In good news for Indian audiences, fans will have an online viewing option to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Club World Cup 2025 live streaming will be available on DAZN, where all the action can be found online on their website, for free.

