In one of the most-anticipated matches of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal took on Al-Nassr in the first Riyadh Derby of 2025, which the Stefano Pioli-coached side won comfortably without even breaking a sweat. The defending champions started well, and the tussle for the goal continued until Al Alhassan scored the first goal in the 45th minute to hand Al-Nassr an early lead. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead, scoring his first goal of the contest in the 47th minute. Al-Hilal hit back as Ali Albulayhi found the back of the net for the champions. However, a spot in the 88th minute saw Ronaldo slam his second goal of the night, which sealed the deal for the Knights of Najd, and helped Al-Nassr move to third place in the standings. Siuuuraj! FIFA World Cup Reacts to Mohammed Siraj's Cristiano Ronaldo-Inspired Siuuu Celebration During IPL 2025.

Al-Nassr Clinches Riyadh Derby

