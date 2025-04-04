Mohammed Siraj has often expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, and has copied the Portugal football star's iconic 'Siu' celebration as well. In the recent RCB vs GT IPL 2025, Siraj celebrated reenacting Ronaldo's 'Siu' pose, to which FIFA World Cup sent out a post, naming the Indian pacer as 'Siuuuraj'. FIFA World Cup took to Instagram, and stated that the influence behind Siraj's celebration could be easily seen, thus calling the cricketer Siuuuraj, which is a combination of 'Siu' and 'Raj' from Siraj. Why is Mohammed Siraj Called 'DSP Siraj'? Know Reason Behind India and Gujarat Titans' Pacer's Popular Viral Memes.

Mohammed Siraj Celebration Named Siuuuraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

