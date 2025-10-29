Defending champions Al-Ittihad secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Al-Nassr in the Round of 16 match of the ongoing King Cup of Champions 2025–26 tournament. With this thrilling win, Al-Ittihad knocked out the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side to qualify for the quarter-finals of the King's Cup. Al-Ittihad was reduced to 10 men for over 40 minutes after Ahmed Al Julaydan's dismissal, and the defending champions still managed to hold on. Karim Benzema opened the account for the defending champions before Angelo scored a goal for Al-Nassr. However, Houssem Aouar restored the lead before halftime. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix threatened Al-Ittihad's defence in the second half, but the defending champions held on to their lead and won the thrilling encounter. Al-Hazem 0-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Slams 950th Career Goal As Knights of Najd Continue Unbeaten Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Nassr Out of King Cup of Champions 2025-26

