As expected, Al-Nassr continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26, notching their sixth win in a row, beating hosts Al-Hazem in their latest competition match last evening. Joax Felix opened the scoring for the Knights of Najd, hitting the back of the net in the 25th minute, giving his side an early lead. However, the wait for the second goal went late into the second half, but it was worth the wait as Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his 950th career goal and helped Al-Nassr double their lead. Al-Nassr, with this win, remains at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 table, with six wins out of six. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Teammates After 2–1 Victory Over Al-Hazem in King Cup of Champions 2024–25, Says 'Well Done!' (See Instagram Story).

Al-Nassr Win

