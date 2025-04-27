One of the greatest ever to play football, Cristiano Ronaldo recreated his own iconic celebration, where he sat in between the spectators and the ground, above the advertisement board from 2017 during his recent Al-Nassr's 4-1 Win Over Yokohama F Marinos in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Quarter-Final match. Cristiano Ronaldo did his own iconic celebration during the Yokohama vs Al-Nassr game, after scoring his only goal, and the side's third in the match. CR7 first did the celebration after scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family Not Safe in Saudi Arabia? Police Take Action After Georgina Rodriguez Raises Concern: Report.

CR7 Recreates His Famous Real Madrid Celebration:

