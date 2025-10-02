In a one-sided contest, Al-Nassr, who travelled to Iraq for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match, took on hosts Al-Zawraa and were able to get the job done without Cristiano Ronaldo in their starting XI. Al-Nassr and Al-Zawraa were both unable to break the deadlock in the first half as the scoreline remained 0-0. However, Al-Nassr came out all with more intent as Abdullah Al-Khaibari was able to put the visitors in the lead, scoring a goal in the 52nd minute. With a 1-0 lead, Al-Nassr looked more comfortable, and soon found themselves 2-0 up with Joao Felix doubling the score in the 81st minute. With this 2-0 win, Al-Nassr now tops the Group D AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 table with six points. 'You're Not Strong...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Shaking Hands With Journalist Following Al-Nassr's Win Against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr Win Without Cristiano Ronaldo

