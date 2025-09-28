Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr secured a comfortable win over defending champions Al-Ittihad in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The Portugal legend and Sadio Mane scored goals for Al-Nassr to defeat Karim Benzema's men 2-0. After the match, a video went viral on social media in which Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously told one of the journalists that he needed to go to the gym after shaking hands with him. Below is the viral video. 'This is who we are!' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Al-Nassr Notches Up Comfortable Win Over Defending Champions Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (See Post).

Hilarious from Cristiano Ronaldo

