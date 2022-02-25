Former AC Milan and Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko called for support after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his country. Taking to Instagram, Shevchenko wrote, "My people and my family are under attack. Ukraine and it’s population want peace and territorial integrity. Please I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law."

See His Post:

