The Argentina women's national football team will face the Chile women's national football team in the Group A match of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025 tournament on July 19. The Argentina vs Chile Copa America Femenina 2025 Group A match is set to be hosted at the Ciudad Deportiva Independiente del Valle and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Argentina vs Chile Copa America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online for the Argentina vs Chile Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on their YouTube channel in India. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America Femenina 2025

Llegó el viernes. Vuelvo el fútbol 👊⚽#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 18, 2025

