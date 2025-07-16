Amid ongoing controversy around his 18th birthday party, Lamine Yamal takes some big steps to secure his future at Barcelona. The star footballer has now signed a six-year contract with the La Liga giants, extending his stay at Spanish club till 2031. At the same time, he also received the no 10 jersey, which was donned by an iconic player like Lionel Messi. Yamal was spotted arriving at the Camp Nou along with his grandmother to sign his contract. Viral Video Shows Dwarves Arriving at Lamine Yamal's 18th Birthday Party; Star Barcelona Footballer Continues to Be Under Scanner (Watch Video).

Lamine Yamal Signs Extension Upto 2031

𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗢 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗢: LAMINE YAMAL 2031 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 16, 2025

Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona

Nuestro nuevo 10 pic.twitter.com/ZyDknV9VKw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 16, 2025

Lamine Yamal Arrives At Camp Nou

‼️Ya está Lamine Yamal en las oficinas del Barça para firmar hasta 2031 y recibir el dorsal número 10 Llega junto a su familia Laporta, Mendes, Deco, Yuste… todos dentro esperando También @BarcaOneFCB. Emisión en streaming pic.twitter.com/DHoS01Xw49 — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) July 16, 2025

Lamine Yamal With Grandmother

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)