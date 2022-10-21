Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 at the Emirates Stadium, on Thursday, October 20. The Swiss midfielder's strike separated the two teams at the end of the final whistle. This result meant that Arsenal have ensured a top-two finish in Group A, with wins in all four games so far. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Result:

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🔴 Arsenal confirm a top-two place in Group A 👏#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2022

