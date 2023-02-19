Arsenal registered a big victory over Aston Villa in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa got a great start to the match as English forward Ollie Watkins put them ahead within 5 minutes of the game. However soon after that, Arsenal equalised through Bukayo Saka. The home side once again reclaimed the lead when Philippe Coutinho found the back of the net. The first half ended 2-1 in Aston Villa's favour. After the restart, it was Oleksandr Zinchenko who made the score 2-2. Finally, Arsenal took the lead in the extra time when Jorginho's shot got deflected by Emiliano Martinez and ended up as a goal. Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli then went on to score one more and ensured a 4-2 victory. Manchester United Takeover: Qatar Consortium Launches Bid to Buy Red Devils.

Aston Villa 2–4 Arsenal

A thriller at Villa! Arsenal return to the top of the PL. For now…#AVLARS pic.twitter.com/Y7UZIaGCBd — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2023

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Match Highlights

