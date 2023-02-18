An official bid to buy Manchester United has been made by a consortium led by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani,who is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB). The Red Devils have been put up for sale by their American owners, the Glazer's family. An official statement read, "Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club." The statement further added, "The offer aims to restore the club to its former glory, both on and off the pitch, and will focus on putting fans back at the heart of Manchester United Football Club," with more details about the bid slated to be released later. Al-Nassr 2–1 Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022–23: Cristiano Ronaldo's Two Assists Help Al-Nassr Reclaim Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Qatar Consortium Confirms Bid for Manchester United

