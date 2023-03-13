Barcelona bags another gritty away win against Athletic Bilbao to regain their nine points lead at the top of the LaLiga 2022-23 table over rivals Real Madrid. The first half was evenly contested with Athletic coming out on top on some occasions but was successfully denied by Marc Andre Ter Stegen who kept them alive in the game. Robert Lewandowski, after returning to the starting XI after a injury break, had some attempts on target but failed to score. Finally, they had the lead at the end of the first half when Raphinha slotted Sergio Busquets' pass to the far corner. It turned to be the only goal of the game and with that Barcelona sealed up an important away victory.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona LaLiga 2022-23 Match Result

