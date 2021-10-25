Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman's car was mobbed by fans after his side crashed to a 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday, October 24. With this defeat, Barcelona now languish in the ninth spot with 15 points to their name. Koeman, a visibly disappointed man, was seen driving past the fans angrily after the mob had briefly gathered around his car.

