In the Group C match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Benfica faced Bayern Munich, where the Portuguese football side prevailed over their German opponents. The only goal of the contest was scored by Andreas Schjelderup, who gave Benfica the decisive lead in the 13th minute. Harry Kane, who came in as a substitute for Bayern, failed to display his magic for the current Bundesliga champions as Benfica took top place in Group C, and remained unbeaten in the competition thus far. Both teams have managed to book a place in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup 2025. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi Score As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Seattle Sounders 2–0 To Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16.Bayern Munich

Benfica Finish as Table Toppers

